Palace: Stop pitting LGUs against each other

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang appealed to the public to just cooperate instead of pitting local government units (LGUs) against each other amid the enhanced community quarantine being implemented in Luzon.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the statement after President Duterte told LGUs to just follow the directives issued by the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Nograles refused to identify the LGUs President Duterte said were not following the directives issued by the national government.

“Let’s not start this ball rolling of identifying LGUs. Alam ko (I know) where this is going. Let’s not fall into that. Magtulungan po tayo. Nagtuturuan na, eh. That’s not healthy anymore,” he said.

“This is a general directive of the President and everybody just follows. So ‘wag na yung mag-i-intriga pa ng ganito, ganyan,” he added.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año likewise refused to name the LGUs not following orders but said they have already communicated with them.

The Palace official likewise assured the LGUs that the national government will assist them when they run out of funds since local governments are the frontliners and in the country’s fight against the disease. (Argyll Geducos)

comments