PBA stars make music video to lift Filipino spirit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

The PBA is on a ‘lockdown’ like most sporting events here and around the world, but local pro players still found ways to entertain a nation that is in the midst of war against the coronavirus pandemic.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel veteran player LA Tenorio has led concerted efforts in giving hope not just to PBA fans but Filipinos in distress since the health crisis started last January and the eventual lockdown or ‘community quarantine’ by the government in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

With the help of fellow PBA superstars, Tenorio posted a video through his Instagram as one by one belted lines from one of the hits of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson ‘Heal The World’.

“Ako naman po, kasama ng mga kaibigan ko sa PBA, gumawa din po kami ng collaboration na sana makapagbigay sa inyo ng pagasa, makapagbigay sa inyo kahit papaano ng kasiyahan,” said Tenorio.

“Dahil alam po namin na pagod na pagod na po kayo, especially po sa mga frontliners natin,” Tenorio added in reference to the doctors, nurses and health workers at the hospital, as well as the military and the police manning the different checkpoints.

Aside from Tenorio, also on the music video were Kings teammates Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and Mark Caguioa, Magnolia’s Paul Lee and Marc Pingris, James Yap, Beau Belga and Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine, Jayson Castro of TNT, Kiefer Ravena of NLEX and PBA’s six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer.

Tenorio’s former Ginebra teammate Jayjay Helterbrand, as well as onetime Gilas backcourt partner Jimmy Alapag also took part in the music video that has so far received more that 10,000 views and 2,000 likes.

At the end of the video posted by Tenorio and others involved, it continued to encourage with the words “Laban Kababayan”, “Laban buong mundo”, “Laban Tayo” and “Laban Pilipino”.

Tenorio said he got the idea to post such video from Gal Gadot, star of the movie “Wonder Woman” who led a collaboration with other Hollywood stars as they sang John Lennon’s hit ‘Imagine’.

On the same video, Tenorio, started it with a lengthy message as he expressed his gratitude to all those individuals and companies that helped fellow Filipinos in need and encouragement to the health workers.

“Hello mga kababayan, ka-Barangay at siyempre PBA fans,” said Tenorio. “Kumusta kayo jan? Sana mabuti po ang inyong kalagayan, ganun din po ang mga mahal ninyo sa buhay.”

“Alam ko po na napakahirap ng nararansan natin ngayon na parang nakatigil ang mundo natin ngayon.”

“Kapit lang po, matatapos din po itong pinagdadaanan natin ngayon. Ang mahalaga ngayon ay sundin natin ang panawagan ng gobyerno na mag-community quarantine para na din po ito sa kaligtasan ng lahat,” he added.

A devote Catholic, Tenorio also asked to continue praying for the people, the Philippines and the entire world as the deadly disease Covid-19 remains a problem for different nations.

“At habang nasa bahay po tayo e sana magdasal din po tayo kay Lord,” he said.

Tenorio said that aside from this video, there are also efforts from the players, and even the PBA community to help by providing things to the people in need, but they are still finalizing details.

“Pinaguusapan pa sa ngayon ano pwede gawin kasi hirap din kumilos,” said Tenorio. “Pero sa PBA community meron plano to donate talaga. Now usapan pa lang wala pa plano.”

comments