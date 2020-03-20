Pinoy in Macau tests positive for COVID-19

A non-resident male Filipino national is the 15th case of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) infection in the special administrative region of Macau, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday.

The DFA made this announcement through an advisory quoting reports from the Philippine Consulate in Macau.

With the confirmation, the Philippine Consulate is now in close coordination with local authorities in the administrative region regarding the details of the Filipino national’s travel history, as well as the people that had close contact with him since his arrival in Macau.

The foreign affairs office said it stands ready to provide assistance to the national as needed.

In Athens, Greece, a Filipino woman who earlier tested positive for the COVID-19 is now under home quarantine after exhibiting “mild symptoms.” (Roy C. Mabasa)

