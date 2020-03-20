Private schools urged to delay tuition collections

While the enhanced community quarantine is in place over Luzon for at least a month, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has called out private universities to delay collection of fees until the quarantine period is over, and allow payment on a staggered basis in the subsequent months.

“Ako ay nakikiusap sa mga private universities na kung pwede ay wala munang collection ng tuition for this month at kung pwede staggered yung payment ng tuition sa mga susunod na buwan para hindi mahirapan ang ating mga estudyante,” CHED Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III said.

According to De Vera, he has been receiving appeals from students and parents who are unable to pay tuition and miscellaneous fees in private colleges and universities due to suspension of business under the enhanced community quarantine. (Alexandria San Juan)

