Ravenas provide free meals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Ravena family extended its helping hands to the frontliners in the fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country by distributing packed meals to multiple military checkpoints in Cainta, Rizal.

A photo showed siblings Kiefer, Thirdy and Dani with parents Bong and Mozzy, as well as Kiefer’s girlfriend Alyssa Valdez and some friends packing food inside a house.

The other photo showed brothers Kiefer and Thirdy wearing mask along with uniformed soldiers.

Kiefer said it is important to support the military personnel in their own little way since they are trying – even sacrificing their lives – to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“Kahit yung mga health workers, nurses, doctors, scientists, and everyone, grabe pasasalamat namin sa kanila. Kahit sa ganito man lang maitulong namin sa kanila,” he said.

Chooks-to-Go helped the Ravena’s cause by providing roasted chicken for the packed meals.

The whole Luzon region has been under ‘enhanced community quarantine, shutting down everything except for those providing bare essentials like hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores.

