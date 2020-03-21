Former UP Asian Center dean dies of coronavirus

Dr. Aileen Baviera, a leading Chinese studies expert and former dean of the University of the Philippines Asian Center, passed away due to severe pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus disease-2019.

UP Diliman said Baviera, 60, died at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila at 3:55 a.m. yesterday.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Dr. Aileen SP Baviera, professor and former dean of the UP Asian Center and one of the country’s foremost sinologists, passed away today, March 21, 2020, 3:55 a.m., at the San Lazaro Hospital from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19,” it said. “Our prayers and sympathies are with the family of Dean Baviera,” it added.

Baviera was an expert on contemporary China studies, Asia-Pacific security, territorial and maritime disputes, as well as regional integration.

Among her published works are the books “Regional Security in East Asia: Challenges to Cooperation and Community Building,” and the “Comprehensive Engagement: Strategic Issues in Philippine-China Relations.”

COVID CLAIMS

HOUSE STAFF

A 65-year-old congressional staff died of COVID-19 yesterday, making him the second person connected with the House of Representatives to succumb to the dreaded disease.

The Secretary General of the House of Representatives had earlier sent a text message to House members and employees calling their attention to the case of a party-list congressman who tested positive for COVID-19.

The message, resent to House-based reporters by at least two concerned lawmakers, also indicated that the congressman’s staff has been taken ill and was being tested for COVID-19.

It was not known as of presstime whether the congressional staff who died and the congressman’s staff is the same person.

So far, four persons connected with the House have been found positive for the disease. Two of them died.

“Our medical director has just received word from DoH that the congressional staff who passed away less than an hour ago tested positive for COVID-19,” announced Secretary General Jose Luis Montales. This message was re-sent by Assistant Secretary General Darren de Jesus to the House media.

The second House COVID-19 fatality was admitted to the St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on March 10 “after developing low grade fever.”

“He had no history of travel to any country with confirmed COVID-19 case, and no known exposure to a confirmed case,” said Montales.

Information also indicated that the congressional staff reported for work on March 4 and attended a garden wedding in Almanza, Cavite on March 7. (Ben R. Rosario)

