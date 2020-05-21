MTK Global, KHK Sports join forces to boost combat sports

MTK Global, KHK Sports and BRAVE Combat Federation have joined forces in a groundbreaking partnership to bring combat sports to the next level.

The partnership will allow MTK Global to bring the biggest fights to the Middle East along with international broadcasters such as ESPN in the US (who have never broadcast from the Kingdom before) and UK broadcasters such as BT Sports and Sky Sports and in doing so assist KHK Sports and BRAVE Combat Federation, to explore emerging territories for combat sports.

It will not only focus on large scale events but will see KHK Sports further develop grassroots programs, including educational academies, amateur programs and career progressing opportunities for aspiring athletes in the greater region.

While MTK Global will work with KHK Sports to develop boxing globally, MTK MMA will work closely with BRAVE Combat Federation; the MMA arm of KHK Sports and the fastest growing MMA Promotion in the world, to further extend its international influence in the growing combat sport and further develop their existing successful international programs.

KHK Sports is founded by and a vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and is known for supporting local and international athletes, and also encouraging the youth of Bahrain to engage and compete in sports. It is His Highness’ vision to make combat sports accessible to all, create a level playing field and afford the same opportunities to athletes as are afforded in other sports.

Under KHK Sports, the organization has already launched KHK MMA, KHK Boxing, KHK Racing, KHK Wrestling, KHK Cricket and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion BRAVE Combat Federation, enough to establish itself as a force in the MMA world.

Mohammed Shahid, CEO of KHK Sports, KHK MMA and President of BRAVE Combat Federation praised the partnership, saying: “It’s an exciting time for combat sports globally. The partnership with MTK Global is the way forward to getting closer to making the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid into a reality. MTK has a history of great accomplishments in the combat sports. This partnership is going to establish a new era for combat sports”.

On his part, MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with KHK Sports. His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the team at KHK Sports have achieved some incredible things not just in Bahrain, but on the international stage, and we are extremely pleased to now be working together.”

Special Advisor to KHK Sports, Daniel Kinahan added: “This is a monumental move for KHK Sports and MTK Global. Both organizations’ have been making substantial waves in the international combats sports landscape and combined, the sky is the limit in what they can achieve. The only way for the sport to truly grow and be accessible to all, is to make it a truly global sport and this partnership will ensure that boxing is accessible to all in the Middle East and open the region to international opportunities.”

This has come as welcomed news to the industry with the biggest names in boxing showing their support and excited to work with MTK Global and KHK Sports in the region.

