With foreign blood

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HIGHSPEED continues to write about Filipinos with foreign blood.

Let’s start with the First Family. President Duterte said he has Chinese and Moro Blood. But no doubt his three children inherited their good looks from their mother, Elizabeth Zimmer­man, American of German extraction. Am referring to Davao City Mayor Sara, Vice Mayor Baste, Congressman Paolo.

*

FOREIGN BLOOD – More Filipino with foreign blood.

French – Solenn Heussaff, Sarah Lahbati, and Christo­pher Roxas. (all father side).

Solenn is married to an Ar­gentinian, Nico Bolzico. Sarah to Richard Gutierrez, who has Spanish and British blood. Chris to Gladys Reyes, who is pure Pinay.

Ejay Falcon and Marc Pin­gris are also Half-French (father side).

Gary Valenciano – Puerto Rican (mother side).

Bella Padilla and Georgina Wilson – British (father side).

Dr. Hayden Kho – Japanese (father side).

Vanessa del Bianco – Cana­dian of Italian origin (father side).

Venus Raj, Sharmaine Ar­naiz – Indian (father side).

Yolanda Marquez, social­ite Mary Prieto – Mexican (mother side).

Lorin and Venice Bektas – Turkish (father side).

Dennis Trillo (Florencio Ho), AJ and Enchong Dee, Mike Tan, Joyce Ching – Chi­nese (father side).

Luke Mejares – African-American (father side).

Dina Bonnevie – Swiss (mother side).

Elizabeth Oropesa – Ameri­can (father side).

comments