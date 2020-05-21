- Home
HIGHSPEED continues to write about Filipinos with foreign blood.
Let’s start with the First Family. President Duterte said he has Chinese and Moro Blood. But no doubt his three children inherited their good looks from their mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, American of German extraction. Am referring to Davao City Mayor Sara, Vice Mayor Baste, Congressman Paolo.
*
FOREIGN BLOOD – More Filipino with foreign blood.
French – Solenn Heussaff, Sarah Lahbati, and Christopher Roxas. (all father side).
Solenn is married to an Argentinian, Nico Bolzico. Sarah to Richard Gutierrez, who has Spanish and British blood. Chris to Gladys Reyes, who is pure Pinay.
Ejay Falcon and Marc Pingris are also Half-French (father side).
Gary Valenciano – Puerto Rican (mother side).
Bella Padilla and Georgina Wilson – British (father side).
Dr. Hayden Kho – Japanese (father side).
Vanessa del Bianco – Canadian of Italian origin (father side).
Venus Raj, Sharmaine Arnaiz – Indian (father side).
Yolanda Marquez, socialite Mary Prieto – Mexican (mother side).
Lorin and Venice Bektas – Turkish (father side).
Dennis Trillo (Florencio Ho), AJ and Enchong Dee, Mike Tan, Joyce Ching – Chinese (father side).
Luke Mejares – African-American (father side).
Dina Bonnevie – Swiss (mother side).
Elizabeth Oropesa – American (father side).