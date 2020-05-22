Cavite reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

IMUS CITY, Cavite – The provincial government of Cavite reported five new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients on Thursday.

Sixth district (General Trias) Board Member Kerby Javier Salazar of the Committee on Health, Nutrition and Population cited the report from the Cavite Provincial Health Office (PHO) as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

The report revealed that Cavite has 291 confirmed positive cases, with 27 deaths and 100 recoveries, and 155 probable; 5,814 suspect and 2,381 negative cases as of the last count.

Magallanes remained free from COVID-19.

The reported positive cases by city and municipality were as follows: Cavite City: 5, Kawit: 8, Noveleta: 4, Rosario (also called Salinas): 9, Bacoor City: 91, Imus City: 43, Dasmariñas City: 44, General Mariano Alvarez (GMA): 5, Carmona: 4, Silang: 9, General Trias City: 2 2, Tanza: 11, Trece Martires City: 6, Indang: 2, Amadeo: 3, Mendez-Nuñez: 2, Alfonso: 3, Ternate: 3, Maragondon: 6, General Emilio Aguinaldo-Bailen: 1, Naic: 8 and Tagaytay City: 2. (Anthony Giron)

