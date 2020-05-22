Drug suspect dead in sting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISABELA — A drug suspect was killed during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cabaruan, Cauayan City last Wednesday.

Isabela Provincial Police Office identified the slain suspect as Michael Talal , a.k.a. Dondon, 39, a resident of Brgy Guayabal, Cauayan City.

Investigation showed that members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEA 2) and Cuayan City Police conducted a buy-bust operation against Taal at 10:23 p.m. on May 21.

A police officer, who acted as poseur-buyer, was able to buy sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect. However, the suspect sensed that he was transacting with a cop, prompting him to draw a gun from his waistline and fired at the police officer.

The policeman fired back, hitting the suspect once.

Members of Rescue 922 rushed the suspect to the nearest hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

comments