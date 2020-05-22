Gov’t gearing up to avert COVID 2nd wave

The government is gearing up preparations to avert a second wave of coronavirus infections that may come from the influx of Filipino workers arriving from virus-hit countries, according to chief implementer of the government’s coronavirus response Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Galvez estimated that as many as 500,000 overseas Filipino workers are expected to return to the country this year amid the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The returnng OFWs will undergo coronavirus testing immediately upon arrival in the country and will be housed in quarantine facilities until their test results are released, he said.

“Nagpupulong tayo sa Malacañang kasama ‘yung mga key secretaries ay napag-usapan natin ‘yung ating preparation for second wave at ang nakikita natin dito is ‘yung magkaroon ng spike ang ibang mga lugar. Isa dito na nakikita natin is ‘yung importation ng ano ng tinatawag nating transmission through ‘yung malaking influx ng ating OFWs,” Galvez said during the Laging Handa public briefing on State television yesterday.

“We are receiving more than 30,000 and they came from affected areas katulad ng US, Italy, Spain, and other part of Middle East. ‘Yun ang tinitingnan natin. Doon magkakaroon tayo ng tinatawag na possible second wave kaya nagpe-prepare tayo. Lahat ng agencies have prepared especially special task group ng repatration so that we can test them immediately upon entry sa ating airports,” he said.

Of the 30,000 OFWs tested for the coronavirus so far, Galvez said more or less 600 were found positive.

Galvez had earlier expressed concern that an additional 42,000 OFWs arriving this May and June may overwhelm the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila. The latest problem has already been raised to the President, he said.

Galvez admitted that around 150,000 to 500,000 OFWs may come home as the coronavirus continues to affect many nations.

“Itong ang problema ng OFWs ay nakita namin na malaking problema dahil we are estimating na more or less ang pinakamababa ay 150,000 to 500,0000 ang babalik ngayon taon. Nakikipag-usap na kami sa DoLE, DSWD, at saka LGU on how we can uplift the dislocations ng ating OFWs,” he said.

“Alam natin ang mga bagong bayani ay sa ngayon talagang napaapektuhan ng COVID-19. We will try our best to try to uplift the welfare of OFWs. Rest assured the government will take care of you. Talagang medyo pasensysa na po na nagkano tayo ng kaunti kasi na-overwhelm ang mga quarantine faiclities dito sa Metro Manila,” he said.

The government has required all returning OFWs to undergo coronavirus test and a 14-day facility-based quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Several hotels and other facilities have been tapped by the government to serve as quarantine sites for the Filipino repatriates.

Galvez asked the OFWs to bear with the government’s health procedures, saying efforts are being taken to facility their safe return to their families.

He said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, chairman of the National Task Force on COVID-19, has issued an order to declog the Metro Manila quarantine centers “within two weeks” to make room for the next batch of repatriates.

Once the quarantine facilities are cleared, he said the government will gradually increase the entry quota of returning OFWs to more or less 1,000 a day. (Genalyn Kabiling)

