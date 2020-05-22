Manila councilor yields 2 children for converting house into drug den

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Manila councilor surrendered his two children and four others to the police after it was found that they allegedly converted his house in Barangay 19 in Tondo, Manila into a drug den.

Police identified the suspects as Michael Cuaresma, 37; Janeth Fajardo, 27; Jonathan Fajardo, 33; Rowena Canlas, 46; Jayson Ramos, 24; and Jay Ramos, 33; all residents of the area.

Cuaresma reportedly led the group in selling drugs in the area, police said.

Elements of the Manila Police District Station 2 (Moriones) Drug Enforcement Unit led a drug buy-bust operation against the suspects at around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday.

Investigation showed that Councilor Jesus Fajardo of the first district of Tondo wrote a letter to the police and barangay officials asking them to arrest his children, Janeth and Jonathan, and their cohorts who are believed to be involved in illegal drug activities.

The councilor’s other child, Josephine Fajardo, is the barangay chairwoman of Barangay 19.

“Ako po mismo ang may gustong ipahuli ang mga iyan. Hindi ko po kinukunsinti ang mga ganyang gawain,” the councilor said in the letter dated May 6.

“Ako po mismo nagbibigay ng pahintulot sa pamagitan ng sulat na ito upang pasukin at hulihin ang nasabing gilid ng aking bahay. Wala kayong iintindihin na anumang aksyon laban sa akin upang pigilan at sugpuin ang ganyang ilegal na gawain,” he added.

Several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams and worth about P136,000 were seized from the suspects.

The arrested suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Minka Klaudia S. Tiangco)

comments