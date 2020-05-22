More Batangueño words

- Home
THE way Batangueños speak their Tagalog is easily distinct and unlike any other.
True-blue natives of the province speak with a strong accent, as if every line is thrown in anger, using words that are, by today’s standards, considered old-fashioned, ancient.
The Batangueño dialect is spoken with a certain rhythm and accent, an inflection livelier and more spirited than the Tagalog spoken by, for instance, Bulakeños. Each sentence invariably ends with ala eh or ga, believed to be terms of endearment among Batangueños.
Batangueños may sound funny with their unique accent, but the truth is, the Tagalog of Batanguenos is believed to be the heart of Tagalog language. Where else but in Batangas province can one hear the use of such extinct words as sinturis, barik, banas, tubal?
In the interest of preserving the beauty and purity of the Tagalog language as old-time Batanguenos spoke it, we are featuring today more entries from a limited Batangueño dictionary, created and formatted by language-loving Batangueños we came across on the internet. Other Batangueños are enjoined to add their own entries to this informal listing at nescuar@yahoo.com.
Dagasa: Dapa
Dagasdas: Nagmamadali
Garutihin: Paluin
Gitla: Gulat
Gulok: Itak
Gora: Sumbrero
Guyam: Langgam
Hawot: Tuyo
Hibulin: May sayad
Humikap: Gumala
Inaldabis: Sinuntok
Ipud: Galaw
Ismir: Ngiting nang-aasar
Kadais: Katabi
Kainaman na: Susmaryosep
Kaltog: Mainit ang ulo
Kampit: Kutsilyo
Kaon: Sundo
Kumag: Tanga
Mabanas: Mainit
Mabubusong: Makakarma
Mauupakan: Mapapalo
Mamahaw: Kumain ng kan ing lamig
Matalute: Mahirap kausap
Mulay: Barya
Nabang-aw: Nasiraan ng bait
Nagkaribok: Nagkagulo
Nagligalig: Nag-iiyak