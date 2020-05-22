  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    More Batangueño words

    May 22, 2020

    Trailer nestor Cuartero

     

    THE way Batangueños speak their Tagalog is easily distinct and unlike any other.

    True-blue natives of the province speak with a strong accent, as if every line is thrown in anger, using words that are, by today’s standards, considered old-fashioned, ancient.

    The Batangueño dialect is spoken with a certain rhythm and accent, an inflection livelier and more spirited than the Tagalog spoken by, for instance, Bulakeños. Each sentence invariably ends with ala eh or ga, believed to be terms of endearment among Batangueños.

    Batangueños may sound funny with their unique accent, but the truth is, the Tagalog of Batanguenos is believed to be the heart of Tagalog language. Where else but in Batangas province can one hear the use of such extinct words as sinturis, barik, banas, tubal?

    In the interest of preserving the beauty and purity of the Tagalog language as old-time Batanguenos spoke it, we are featuring today more entries from a limited Batangueño dictionary, created and formatted by language-loving Batangue­ños we came across on the internet. Other Batangueños are enjoined to add their own entries to this informal listing at nescuar@yahoo.com.

    Dagasa: Dapa

    Dagasdas: Nagmamadali

    Garutihin: Paluin

    Gitla: Gulat

    Gulok: Itak

    Gora: Sumbrero

    Guyam: Langgam

    Hawot: Tuyo

    Hibulin: May sayad

    Humikap: Gumala

    Inaldabis: Sinuntok

    Ipud: Galaw

    Ismir: Ngiting nang-aasar

    Kadais: Katabi

    Kainaman na: Susmaryosep

    Kaltog: Mainit ang ulo

    Kampit: Kutsilyo

    Kaon: Sundo

    Kumag: Tanga

    Mabanas: Mainit

    Mabubusong: Makakarma

    Mauupakan: Mapapalo

    Mamahaw: Kumain ng kan ing lamig

    Matalute: Mahirap kausap

    Mulay: Barya

    Nabang-aw: Nasiraan ng bait

    Nagkaribok: Nagkagulo

    Nagligalig: Nag-iiyak

