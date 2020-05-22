Muntinlupa COVID-19 response lauded

The Department of Health (DoH) and World Health Organization (WHO) praised the Muntinlupa City government’s response and strategies to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

DoH and WHO representatives led by DoH Regional Director Dr. Corazon Flores paid a visit to Mayor Jaime Fresnedi on Thursday to commend the city government for implementing measures against the virus.

Flores cited Muntinlupa’s efforts in contact tracing, strong coordination with public and private hospitals for the management of COVID-19 patients, weekly meetings with barangay leaders, and active barangay health emergency response system.

She also praised the city’s swabbing process with a drive-thru feature, setting up of a testing lab and construction of additional isolation rooms in Ospital ng Muntinlupa in Alabang.

Also present during the visit were DoH Asst. Regional Director Dr. Paz Corrales, DoH Epidemiologist Dr. Manuel Mapue, WHO technical officers Dr. Juhani Capeding and Dr. Rodel Nodora, and Muntinlupa City Health Office chief Dr. Teresa Tuliao.

Muntinlupa recorded the highest COVID-19 recovery rate in Metro Manila on May 16 with 56.85 percent as 112 patients recovered out of 197 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.

COVID-19 transmission in Muntinlupa is slowing down with a doubling time of eight days. Doubling time refers to the number of days for coronavirus cases to double in number.

The standard rate of transmission should be at 7-30 days to be considered decelerating.

As of May 21, there are 205 COVID-19 positive cases in Muntinlupa including 127 patients who have recovered and 30 deaths, leaving 48 active cases in the city.

The city government continues to conduct targeted mass testing among residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

As of May 16, the local health office has tested 2,005 residents and frontliners.

Mayor Fresnedi said the city government will implement more stringent quarantine measures and will not be complacent with the high recovery rate among Muntinlupa’s COVID-19 cases.

Physical distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks are strictly implemented especially in crowded places like public markets, supermarkets, malls and grocery stores. (Jonathan Hicap)

