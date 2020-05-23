1-year-old boy drowns in pail of water in Isabela

BENITO SOLIVEN, Isabela – A one-year-old boy drowned in a pail of water when he was left alone by his 12-year-old auntie in their compound in Barangay Sta Cruz last Friday.

Isabela Provincial Police reported that Ailene Bueno, mother of the victim, 20, left the baby in the care of her 12-year-old sister before she went to the farm.

Probers said the girl left boy in bathroom at around 8:50 a.m. on Friday as she fetch water to be used for the victim’s bath.

When she returned to the comfort room, she saw the baby already unconscious in a plastic pail filled with water.

She immediately sought help from their neighbors who brought the boy to the Rural Health Unit of Benito Soliven, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

