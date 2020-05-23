140 erring village execs get show-cause orders

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

*

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government said yesterday that 140 show-cause orders have been issued against rogue barangay officials for various quarantine protocols and Social Amelioration Program-related violations.

DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño admitted the alarming number of SAP complaints they received ranging from cash aid splitting and demanding of processing fees amounting to as much as P2,000, to placing the names of undeserving supporters, relatives, and family members over the more impoverished households in the list of qualified financial assistance beneficiaries.

