Better than ever

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

*

SYLVIA Sanchez is back at work, weeks after winning her battle against COVID-19.

She recalled how her diagnosis scared her at first but eventually she learned on her faith to get through the hurdle.

The actress shared, “It was a dark moment in my life but I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. I know that great things are in store for me and I still have a purpose to accomplish.”

Just recently, Sylvia renewed her contract with Beautéderm.

Sylvia said, “I’m proud to endorse Beautéderm. Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan’s good heart and generosity inspires me as she is helping countless people during these difficult times.”

Rhea intoned, “Sylvia is like a sister to me. I cried when she and Kuya Art (Atayde, Sylvia’s husband) tested positive for Covid-19 and I, along with the entire Beautéderm family are overjoyed they survived. Ate Syl­via is an ideal brand ambassador as she does her responsibilities with all her heart.”

Beautéderm is also launching Beauté L’ Tous, Beauté L’ Cheveux, and Beauté L’ Elixir Skin Set – all FDA Notified.

“We worked hard for a year to develop our new products. We use only the most powerful ingre­dients to produce quality results exceeding the effectiveness of synthetic mainstream products,” stressed Rhea.

Beauté L’ Tous is a natural whitening hand and body lo­tion; Beauté L’ Cheveux is a natural hair oil that tames un­ruly tresses; Beauté L’ Elixir is an all-natural skin set with acne-bust­ing properties good for both adults and tweens; and safe for pregnant and lactating mothers.

“At my age, I’m wearing less make-up and Beauté L’ Elixir is perfect for me. I also love the berry scent of Beauté L’ Tous, and I don’t have to blow-dry my hair with Beauté L’ Cheveux. I’m mindful of the products I use and this all- natural line is helping me with the healthy living I’m now advocating,” explained Sylvia who is now also busy with the online talk show “Pamilya Kuwentuhan,” which streams 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on ABS-CBN’s digital platforms.

comments