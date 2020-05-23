BoC disposes confiscated medicines, meat products

Unregistered medicines and meat products seized in previous operations were disposed by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) in a facility in Cavite Friday.

About two tons of medicines and expired meat products seized for failure to obtain necessary clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed unsafe for human consumption were destroyed at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. located in Trece Martires in Cavite.

According to the bureau, the items were previously intercepted at the Port of NAIA.

The “unsafe goods” were condemned using a decomposer (Pyrolysis) facility, which “ensures the safety and no single waste item will find its way to the market.”

“The condemnation of the unregistered medicines is part of the Bureau of Customs border protection initiatives to protect the public against unsafe medicines,” the bureau said in a statement.

The condemnation was coordinated with Food and Drug Administration, Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Animal Industry, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Commission on Audit. (Betheena Unite)

