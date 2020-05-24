Amok in Laoac: Man kills 3 family members, self

A mentally disturbed man ran amuck Saturday morning, killing his wife, mother and grandmother and wounding two neighbors in Barangay Banuar,Laoac, Pangasinan.

He then slit his throat with the same knife he used in the attack.

A report from the office of Pangasinan Police Provincial director Col. Redrico Maranan showed that suspect Nestor Untalan ended his life after killing his wife May, his mother Rema, and his bedridden grandmother Roseta Tanggo.

Wounded victims were identified as Gerardo Tadena, a PWD, 65; and Mark Anthony Pastor, 33, a construction worker, police reported.

Capt. Mark Taminaya, Laoac police chief, said the said the suspect spared his two minor children.

Police probers learned that Nestor slashed the throats of his family members with a chopping knife at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

“Dumampot ng chopping knife ang suspek saka nito ginilitan ang leeg ng mga biktima, at matapos nito’y ikinagalit niya nang may masilip siyang ibang tao sa coumpound at sinugod and dalawa pa,” Taminaya said.

Neighbors Tadena and Pastor heard the victims screaming. They both barged into Untalans’ residence but they were also attacked by suspect.

The two wounded victims were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

“Inabutan pa ng mga tropa ang tatlong biktima at suspek na naghihingalo subalit dahil naubusan na ng dugo ang mga ito idineklara na silang dead on arrival,” Taminaya added.

The suspect’s two minor kids were unharmed.

Taminaya said that Untalan appeared to be suffering from mental disorder.

“Tatlong araw nang hindi raw nakakatulog at may papatay daw sa kaniya at misan din napagkamalan niya na ang isang stick ng kahoy ay ahas,” Taminaya narrated.

According to police, Taminaya had no record or any involvement in illegal drug activities. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

