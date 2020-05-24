Be stewards of peace, Rody urges Muslims

In observance of Eid’l Fitr that marks the end of the month of Ramadan, President Duterte has urged the Muslim community to continue to be “stewards of peace, love, and understanding.”

The President extended his greeting on a solemn and blessed occasion and expressed hope the Muslim brothers and sisters will be inspired to be “living examples” of the Islamic faith and help “break down the barriers” that divide the nation.

Today has been declared by the President as a regular holiday across the country in celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

“As you celebrate the Breaking of the Fast, may the clarity of thought and wisdom that you have attained from this undertaking inspire you to be the living examples of what is best in the Islamic faith. It is likewise my hope that your time in prayer has nourished your inner strength and fortitude to stay true to the inherent goodness of humanity as we shun the evils that permeate our society,” the President said.

“As you further carry out your role as stewards of peace, love and understanding, I trust that you will remain committed in breaking down barriers that divide and further estrange us from one another,” he said.

Duterte also wished peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah to the Muslim community as they conclude the holy month of Ramadan.

He also called on the public to be “agents of change” in their communities. He noted that religious doctrines find relevance only in everyday lives through “actions and deeds that we attest to the benevolence and grace of the Creator.”

“Harnessing the best of our capabilities and perspectives, let us be agents of change in our communities as we contribute to the enlightenment of our nation,” he said.

In Proclamation No. 944, the President said it was necessary to declare May 25 a regular holiday to bring to religious and cultural significance of Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness. (Genalyn Kabiling)

