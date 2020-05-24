BIR eases rules in ITR filing

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has eased the procedure in the filing of income tax returns (ITRs) and paying taxes by allowing them to do the chores at Authorized Agent Banks (AABs) nearest their residence.

The ITR filing deadline is on June 15.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay stated in Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 48-2020 released over the weekend that the lenient arrangement was in compliance with the government’s protocol to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Previously, taxpayers are required to submit returns and pay taxes at AABs under the jurisdiction of the revenue district office (RDOs) where they are registered, imposing penalties for submitting so-called “out-of-district” ITRs.

Likewise, taxpayers are also allowed to file and pay taxes to revenue collection officers (RCOs) of the RDO nearest their residence even if there is an AAB in the area.

The RCO is authorized to accept cash payment up to P20,000 and check regardless of the amount.

The BIR chief stressed that “all checks shall be made payable to the Bureau of Internal Revenue with or without the tax identification number of the taxpayer written on the check as previously required.”

He also said that the name of the branch of the AAB receiving the check payment may no longer be indicated on the check.

Dulay stressed the deadline will no longer be extended and returns submitted after the due date will be subject to surcharge and interest. (Jun Ramirez)

