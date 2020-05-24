Cavite village locked down

CARMONA, Cavite – The municipal government here placed Barangay Cabilang Baybay under total lockdown after seven employees residing in two boarding houses got positive results in coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) rapid diagnostic test (RDT).

According to a Facebook page of Mayor Roy M. Loyola, the patients are employees of CG Integra Corp. in Muntinlupa.

With RDT not confirmatory and not 100 percent reliable, the seven patients will undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to confirm if they are COVID-19 positive.

Though the patients are now staying in a quarantine facility, Barangay Cabilang Baybay is under lockdown while contact-tracing efforts are being done.

As of May 22, the municipality has seven confirmed COVID-10 cases, with three recovered, three in isolation facility, and one under monitoring in a private hospital. (Carla Bauto Deña)

