Cebu COVID patients turn to traditional remedies

CEBU CITY — As cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-10) continues to rise here, home remedies are being pushed to bolster one’s immune system.

These traditional ways have also helped alleviate symptoms of COVID 19, said Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia.

Garcia said that according to Dr. Cristina Giango, chief of the Provincial Health Office, some COVID-19 patients at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation are no longer showing symptoms such as fever and cough after they were given calamansi juice, turmeric tea, Vitamin C, and steam inhalation.

Garcia is particularly pushing for steam inhalation locally known as “tuob.”

“It is very simple, doable and affordable. You just have to a have a basin and hot water,” said Garcia.

Tuob is the process of inhaling the steam of a hot water placed in a basin or rice cooker. The water is mixed some herbal plants, salt or eucalyptus.

In Cebu City, Councilor Jerry Guardo, filed a resolution pushing for the setting up steam inhalation rooms in the city’s isolation centers.

In his resolution, Guardo said steam inhalation is an effective way to alleviate congestion and breathing difficulties.

Last week, Guardo and Dr. Dale Pasco demonstrated steam inhalation at the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas.

Guardo also turned over 50 sets of steam inhalation kits to PRO 7 regional director Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro.

“Tuob is really good for the body. We do it twice a day, before sleeping and upon waking up. You can feel the effects right away, you’ll feel better,” said Ferro. (Calvin D. Cordova)

