Get rid of negativity

JUST what happens when you take out the trash every day? The area becomes free from a distracting sight, a source of foul smell, and also a possible source of infection. It becomes more spacious, and the inhabitants feel good. The same care and attention must be given to the garbage of negativity. Throw it away promptly before it destroys your mood, your self-esteem, and your outlook.

Avoid interacting with toxic people (draining, abusive, unsupportive, and inconsiderate). It’s okay to block them on social media if their comments make you feel uncomfortable or angry. It is your account and you have the right to cut any connection to people who cannot even give you consideration and respect. Even smart phones have settings that enable owners to block contacts. Use them to protect your mental health.

You are not a receptacle for other people’s negativity. You are not under any obligation to read or listen to their opinions and to reply to their insensitive remarks.

Remember, “The person who dumps garbage into your mind will do you considerably more harm than the one who dumps garbage on your floor” (Zig Ziglar). Protect yourself!

Sometimes the problem is within – anger, resentment, envy, and fear. These are normal emotions that need to be managed in a healthy way. Avoid feeding these emotions, as well as the people who do the same. Get rid of the garbage of negativity. Beware of people who seem to sympathize with you, but only lead you to wrong choices and responses. Instead, pay attention to those who encourage you to embrace forgiveness, acceptance, generosity, and courage.

“Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down” (Roy T. Bennett).

