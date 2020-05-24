IATF OKs mass gatherings providing gov’t services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The government has now allowed mass gatherings essential for the provision of government services or authorized humanitarian activities in all quarantine levels, new guidelines showed.

Resolution No. 38 of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases showed that these mass gathering activities were allowed in all community quarantines whether enhanced, modified enhanced, general, or modified general, provided that these adhere to minimum health standards.

However, mass gatherings like those for the purposes of entertainment, sports, community assemblies, religious, and non-essential work gatherings are still prohibited under ECQ, MECQ, and the GCQ.

Religious activities are limited to five persons under the MECQ while it is limited to 10 persons under the GCQ. The IATF said this may still be modified in future issuances.

Under the MGCQ, the following public gatherings, among others, are allowed provided that participants shall be limited to 50 percent of the venue or seating capacity – movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings.

Work in all public and private offices shall be allowed to resume physical work in full capacity with alternative arrangements for senior citizens, those with immunodeficiency, other health risks, and pregnant women.

The IATF has allowed more non-contact outdoor sports and other forms of exercise under the GCQ and MGCQ.

These include walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, and skateboarding.

Minimum public health standards such as wearing of masks and physical distancing are to be strictly observed.

Participants of these activities likewise not allowed to share equipment.

Operations of relevant clubhouses or similar establishments, meanwhile, shall be limited to basic operations. (Argyll Geducos)

comments