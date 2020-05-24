Iloilo, Guimaras churches resume public masses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ILOILO CITY — For the first time after strict lockdown has been lifted, the Catholic faithful flocked to churches in Iloilo City, Iloilo province and Guimaras province Sunday to physically attend Eucharistic masses.

This after the Archdiocese of Jaro has allowed limited number of people in churches under its jurisdiction.

For instance, the Jaro Metropolitan Cathedral in Iloilo City only allowed 180 churchgoers to be able to effectively implement physical distancing and other safety protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The cathedral’s pews have numbers that designate where people can sit while church staff guide each churchgoer of proper protocols including reminding them to wear face masks, get their hands sanitized, and going in and out in intervals.

“We are exercising prudence as shepherds of souls in gradually opening the Sacred Celebrations to the public. We want everyone to continue the effort to responsibly participate in this transition period by studying and observing the guidelines given,” said Jaro Archbishop Jose Romeo Lazo in a statement.

For a two-month period beginning March 18, churches in Iloilo and Guimaras did not permit the public to attend Eucharistic masses as the government implemented quarantine measures against COVID-19. Eucharistic masses for that period were broadcasted on social media platforms, a Catholic cable channel and the radio.

With the resumption of the presence of the congregation, the archdiocese’s Commission on Social Communications reminded the faithful they can perform their obligations only once a week.

This will give others the chance to hear the Eucharistic mass physically inside the church as the number of people are very limited.

Meanwhile, the archdiocese still recommend for those who have health issues to still stay at home and join Eucharistic masses that are broadcasted. (Tara Yap)

comments