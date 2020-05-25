3 soldiers shoot tanod, farmer

TACLOBAN City – Three soldiers are being hunted by authorities for shooting a village watchman and a farmer in Paranas, Samar Monday.

The suspects were identified as Corporal Jover Mabaga, 33, a member of the Philippine Army presently assigned to the 46 Infantry Battalion located in Calbiga, Samar; and two other soldiers detailed in the same unit.

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspects were having a drinking spree at the house of a certain Rogelio Barondo in Purok 1, Brgy. San Isidro when they were cautioned by barangay tanod Marcelino Nacar for being noisy.

The suspects went out of the house and fired shots at the ground, the bullets ricocheted and hit Nacar and Teodorico Cinco, 65, a farmer and resident of said place.

Cinco sustained gunshot wounds in his right armpit, stomach, and left leg, while Nacar was hit in his left hand. They were brought to Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City for medical treatment, while the suspects immediately fled towards an unknown direction.

Paranas Police are now conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

