Actors online

JUST A THOUGHT: “Exuber­ance is beauty.” – William Blake

*

ONLINE IS IN: In this time of the great lockdown, you’re not in if you’re not online.

Every other actor is hosting his own Facebook or YouTube show, regardless of day or night. Among those we have either seen or caught snippets of are those hosted by Toni Gon­zaga, Martin Nievera, Jericho Rosales.

Long before this great lock­down, Alex Gonzaga has been lording it over as queen vlogger among artistas. Alex, noted for her luca-lucahan image, is watched by millions, and her vlog is highly monetized.

Alex shares this honor with Heart Evangelista, known for her fashionista vlog.

Set to premiere soon is a new online chat show between Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, without Karla Es­trada.

The three of them host the rated morning show, “Magan­dang Buhay,” on ABS-CBN.

Even ace lensman Raymund Isaac is running his own on­line program, “Quarantine Chikahan.” Those who have appeared on his show are Piolo Pascual, Derek Ramsay, Gary V.

Raymund’s edge is that he has developed close friend­ships with top actors who go to him for shoots.

*

TALK SHOW: Toni Gonzaga’s recently launched online show bears watching. It seems like a reboot of “The Buzz,” produced professionally by ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema. It also airs on that late afternoon timeslot of “The Buzz” every Sunday.

When Toni’s show, “I Feel You,” premiered, she had a star-studded line-up, includ­ing Vilma Santos and John Lloyd Cruz.

Actors hosting their own online shows demolished the movie talk show as TV format. Previously, their platform was limited to tweets, Instagram, other social media.

With full-blown interview programs mushrooming all over the internet, what’s left for the talk show as a program format?

Wakas.

Wagas.

