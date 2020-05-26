5 more cops defy liquor ban in Western Visayas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY TARA YAP

*

ILOILO CITY – Five cops in Western Visayas region are facing misconduct cases for their role in illegally transporting boxes of alcoholic beverage while liquor ban is implemented during lockdown measures.

The Western Visayas office of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM-6) is handing three of the five cases while Police Regional Office (PRO-6) is handling the remaining two.

“We are again reminding our personnel that we are serious in the campaign against rogue cops and that those who will continue doing illegal acts shall face dismissal from the service,” warned PRO-6 acting spokesman Police Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Gorero.

Only three cops were initially involved in the illegal transportation of a popular alcoholic beverage. These were Police Staff Sergeant Roy Panaguiton, Police Staff Sergeant Joe Marc Ebon and Police Corporal Arnie Luminario.

But two more cops – Police Staff Sergeants Paul Pingoy and Jose Digcabo-on Jr. – were caught even with the stern warning issued by PRO-6 director Brigadier General Rene Pamuspusan.

Panaguiton, Ebon and Luminario are facing grave misconduct cases before the NAPOLCOM.

Pingoy and Digcabo-on are facing cases of less grave misconduct, neglect of duty and unbecoming of a police officer before PRO-6.

All five erring cops are under strict supervision at Camp Martin Delgado, the regional headquarters in Iloilo City.

Gorero said they have are undergoing “fatigue duty” as part of their punishment.

comments