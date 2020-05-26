P40-M shabu seized in Bohol

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Police seized more than P40 million worth of shabu from five persons in separate operations last Monday afternoon in Bohol.

Police Col. Joselito Clarito, chief of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, said the twin operations were the result of a month-long surveillance against personalities suspected to be members of a big-time drug syndicate.

“This is the biggest confiscation of illegal drugs in the history of Bohol,” said Clarito.

The first operation happened at 5:45 p.m. in Barangay Dampas District, Tagbiliran City, Bohol.

Arrested were Lelit Sinugbojan, 44, of Lapu-Lapu City; Chellomae Pescura Curayag, 34, of Inabanga, Bohol, Junalyn Abelgas Matora, 33, of Dauis, Bohol, and Humphrey Millana Cenabe, 33, of Inabanga, Bohol, police said

Seized from the four suspects were two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million.

About an hour later, police conducted a follow-up operation and arrested 44-year-old Jaime Auxtero Dajao in Barangay Tanghaligi, Talibon, Bohol.

Seized from Dajao were four kilos of suspected shabu with an estimated amount of P27.2 million.

The seized illegal drugs are wrapped in tea bags.

“Based on the wrapping, we can deduce that these illegal drugs came from a triad,” said Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, chief of the Police Regional Police Office Central Visayas.

