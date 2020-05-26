UFC vows strict COVID-19 test for May 30 event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Testing by the UFC for COVID-19 will come with more stringent guidelines ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas.

UFC sent a memo, released by MMAJunkie.com, to fighters who will compete May 30 in Las Vegas at UFC Apex Arena, part of UFC headquarters, outlining the more detailed and stricter protocol in place in Nevada this weekend.

UFC will require athletes to take two COVID-19 antigen oropharyngeal swab tests prior to competing: one at athlete hotel check-in and the second following Friday’s official weigh-in.

Following the second test, athletes should “self-isolate within the athlete hotel and remain inside overnight” until their scheduled departure to the UFC Apex on Saturday afternoon.

“During this time, no athletes or cornermen will be permitted to leave the Athlete Hotel without express prior approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission,” the memo states. “You also should not have physical contact with anyone other than the members of your camp.”

UFC asked fighters to sign HIPAA forms to allow the testing lab to share results of the tests with UFC.

CEJUDO RETIRES

Henry Cejudo officially is no longer the UFC bantamweight champion, the organization confirmed to multiple media outlets on Monday.Cejudo (16-2) vacated the title after successfully defending it against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249 on May 9. Cejudo, 33, announced after the bout that he planned to retire from active competition.”I’m happy with my career,” Cejudo said at the time. “I’ve done enough in the sport. I want to walk away and enjoy myself. I’m 33 years old. I have a girl now, watching me from back home. Since I was 11, I’ve sacrificed my life to get to where I was tonight. I’m retiring tonight. Uncle Dana (White, UFC president), thank you. Everybody here, thank you so much.” (Reuters)

comments