Jokers all

BY NEIL RAMOS

IS Vice Ganda sorry to have dared self-appointed son of God, Apollo Quiboloy, to shut down “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano?”

The issue is among hot topics on social media of late with House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta reviving the same Tuesday at the joint House hearing of the committees on legislative franchises and good government and public accountability.

Obviously trying his darnedest to appear too clever by half, bringing in to play the frivolous matter in an effort to thwart ABS-CBN’s appeal for franchise renewal, inasmuch as he also tried to make fun of actress Kim Chiu’s incoherent attempt to compare the National Telecommunications Commission’s closure order against the network to classroom rules, Marcoleta said, “Mr. Speaker, my distinguished col­leagues, hindi po nag-comply sa batas ang ABS-CBN kaya hindi po sila puwedeng lumabas at magpalabas.”

On a roll, he then played a video of Vice Ganda’s challenge to Quiboloy saying, “Mister Speaker, ABS-CBN posed the challenge. Obviously the chal­lenge was accepted. There is no reason to complain.”

And how did Vice Ganda reacted? He took to Twitter posting, “Hahahhaah!!!! Take the joke seriously. Take the con­gressman as a joke. Chugug!!!”

Obviously, the comedian and the congressman are both jok­ers. But who is laughing now? Well, the two are being bashed on social media so, we’re guess­ing it’s only Quiboloy.

The ardent Duterte supporter might’ve known all along of the plan to have the influential network shut down when he re­sponded to Vice Ganda’s taunt.

To recall, he actually re­sponded to the joke with, “Kai­lan mo ba gustong mapa-stop ang ‘Ang Probinsyano?’ Mag­pili ka, kelan mo ba gustong ma-i-stop? Baka sa apat na buwan, hindi lang yung ‘Prob­insyano’ ang ma-i-stop, baka pati yung network mo stop na ‘yan.”

With things now having conveniently fallen into place, Quiboloy took a swipe at Vice Ganda on his show “Powerline,” “Nalulungkot ka, Vice, nalulungkot ka sapagkat hindi mo mapigilang umiyak dahil wala na ‘yung mga pro­grama niyo?

“O ngayon, nakita mo na, may Diyos sa langit, tapos nakita mo na Siya ang tumit­imbang sa lahat ng mga tao dito sa lupa kung ano ang ginagawa nila. Hustisya ang Diyos, Vice Ganda, hustisya. Ngayon, napatunayan mo na meron akong Diyos na nag­padala sa akin.”

And here we are worrying how to stop the plague that is COVID-19.

Hallelujah, indeed.

