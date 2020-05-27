Missing ‘Santacruzan’

JUST A THOUGHT: “Every exit is an entry somewhere else.” – Tom Stoppard

*

NONE THIS TIME: One of the casualties of COVID-19 is the Maytime celebration of Flores de Mayo, a month-long series of events in hon­or of the Blessed Mother.

The occasion is usually marked by afternoon prayer novenas in church, high­lighted by floral offerings to an image of Mother Mary.

The main event takes place on May 31, the culmi­nation of Flores de Mayo. A procession presenting young ladies with their escorts goes around town, while people pray and sing along the way.

Brass band music accom­panies the procession.

*

TOWN FAIREST: Where white used to be the domi­nant hue, a rainbow of col­ors now dress up the San­tacruzan as a concession to modern-day practices.

The traditional proces­sion of town beauties in­troduced to the Philippines by Spanish conquistadores has, indeed, evolved with time.

These impressions struck us as we look back to a grand Santacruzan we wit­nessed in Lipa City some­time back.

*

HOLY CROSS: Santacru­zan celebrates the fabled discovery of the Holy Cross by St. Helena, mother of Constantine the Great.

According to legend, 300 years after the death of Christ, St. Helena set out to Calvary in search of the cross on which He was crucified.

Then-75 year old Helena ordered excavations on the site of the crucifixion that yielded three crosses. St. Helena tested each of them by making a sick servant lie on all three.

The cross where the ser­vant was healed was de­clared as that of Christ’s.

In the old days, nine days of prayer, called the novena, preceded the Santacruzan.

In towns and barrios across the country, the novena prayer covers the whole month of May.

