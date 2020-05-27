MSU professor slain in GenSan

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A university professor was shot to death Tuesday by motorcycle-riding gunmen while driving his car along the national highway in Barangay Apopong, this city.

Col. Aden Lagradante, city police director, said Abdulgafor Taha, 54, an Islamic studies professor at the Mindanao State University (MSU) here, and his wife, Salima, were on their way home to Barangay Kronadal Proper in Polomolok, South Cotabato when they were waylaid by the suspects.

The victim succumbed to several bullet wounds in the head and body while his wife was hit in the arm. He was rushed to a local hospital but expired several hours later.

Colleagues and students of Taha had condemned the killing, saying the victim’s demise was a big loss to the university’s peace education program

In a statement, the MSU- College of Social Sciences and Humanities students organization strongly condemned the senseless killing as it sought for an immediate investigation on the incident.

“The Vanguards mourn for the loss of one of our pillars in the college and a dedicated peace advocate. We are also extending our deepest sympathy to the bereaved family of Prof. Taha,” it said.

Prof. Mario Aguja, the victim’s colleague, said Taha will be remembered as a peace educator who died violently.

He called on the police authorities for the immediate resolution on Taha’s murder and to the spate of extra-judicial killings perpetrated by motorcycle- riding gunmen in the city which had reached 20 incidents since January this year. (Joseph Jubelag)

