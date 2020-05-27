PDEA’s Aquino moved to Clark

President Duterte has transferred and nominated Aaron Aquino from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to head the Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), Malacañang confirmed yesterday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed this through text after it was announced that Wilkins Villanueva was named as the new PDEA director-general last Tuesday.

“Appointed as Member, Board of Directors, Clark International Airport Corporation. Date of appointment is 22 May 2020 with nomination as President and CEO of CIAC,” he said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque likewise confirmed Aquino’s new appointment in a statement.

In an interview with ANC, Roque said Aquino was not sacked due to loss of trust and confidence but was moved to another government office.

“Aaron Aquino, whom the President replaced with Wilkins Villanueva as PDEA chief, is being transferred to another office. I believe the President thinks he is better suited to another post,” he said.

“I can assure you that this is not a case of loss of trust or confidence. He was given a new assignment,” he added.

Roque said the Palace was grateful for Aquino’s “immense contribution to the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.”

Roque said that even though he was already informed about it last, he could not confirm Villanueva’s post because he did not have a copy of the appointment paper.

“I cannot officially confirm it although I was told about it. In fact, I think it was Monday,” he told ANC.

“I could not announce it until I had physically the copy of the appointment paper released by the Executive Secretary. And I understand we got the copy just this morning,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

