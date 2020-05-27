Three-month extension of Bayanihan law pushed

The proposed extension of the Bayanihan law for another three months will be “ideal” to sustain the government efforts in containing the coronavirus outbreak, Malacañang said yesterday.

According to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, extending the law that gives President Duterte emergency powers to address the pandemic until September is “necessary” especially since the vaccine has yet to be discovered.

Republic Act No. 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, was signed by the President last May 24 and published on the Official Gazette the next day. The law remains in effect only for three months unless extended by Congress.

“It is not a preference but I think it definitely is necessary to give us at least 90 days. We’ll see from there if at the end of 90 days, there’s a need for emergency powers still then it can be extended until December,” Roque said in an interview over ANC’s Headstart program.

“Of course, extraordinary power is something that is reserved for extraordinary circumstances. But the problem here with COVID-19 is without the vaccine, we’ll never go back to normal and it’s still extraordinary,” he added.

Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez had earlier filed a measure that seeks to extend the validity of the Bayanihan law for three months. Rodriguez sought to give the President more time to implement the coronavirus response, saying the end to the pandemic is still nowhere in sight. (Genalyn Kabiling)

