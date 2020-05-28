3 NPA leaders captured in Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Authorities arrested in Matalam, Cotabato three alleged top leaders of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) operating in the hinterlands of North Cotabato, Wednesday, a top police official said.

Police identified the suspected guerillas as Cirilio Amit; Alex Zurita; and Roberto Tubiano Asupra, 78, all top leaders of the NPA Guerilla Front 53.

Asupra had been with the rebel movement for decades now.

Intelligence reports said Amit is the Front’s finance officer and was allegedly involved in extortion activities in North Cotabato.

The rebels were cornered at Barangay Alimodian in Matalam, Cotabato by troops from the Magpet Police, Matalam Police, Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion, and Regional Mobile Force of the Police Regional Office 12.

Authorities seized several bomb making materials, explosives, hand guns, and mobile phones from the apprehended rebels.

Court records showed that the rebels are facing murder and other criminal charges.

Police said that after their arrest in Matalam town, they were immediately brought to Magpet Police Station where they were detained while preparing to turn them over to the local court for proper disposition. (Malu Cadelina Manar)

