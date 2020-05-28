Rare friendship

FRIENDSHIP between animals belonging to different species do happen.

I chanced upon an old issue of Reader’s Digest that captured in wonderful photographs rare friendships between a giraffe and a goat, a tiger and a pig, an elephant and a sheep.

Friendship can also strike between a lion and a meerkat, a hippopotamus and a giant tortoise, a donkey and a pelican.

It happens all the time.

Who says friendship can never strike between a cat and a dog?

Di ba may kasabihan tayo parang aso’t pusa ang dalawang tao kapag hindi sila magkasundo?

We featured one such case of unique friendship in our Sunday TV show “Matang­lawin” sometime back.

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): A row of corn always has an even number.

In certain times of the year, tropical places like the Phil­ippines welcome migratory birds fleeing winter in coun­tries like Russia and China. They make us wonder if they get to sleep as they fly.

According to a study from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology, there’s evidence that birds do sleep during flight.

*

ATING ALAMIN: Ano po ang largest bird sa mundo?

Google says the ostrich is the largest bird in the world. It also lays the largest eggs and has the fastest maximum running speed at 97 kph.

