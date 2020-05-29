2 killed, 2 wounded in Cavite gunfight

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite — Two persons were killed while two others were wounded in a shootout on Thursday night during a drinking session at Sunnybrooke II Subdivision in Barangay San Francisco, General Trias City, the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported on Friday.

The incident happened on the eve of the liquor ban lifting announcement of the provincial government with the implementation of the extended general community quarantine (GCQ) in the entire province starting Monday, June 1.

The PPO, citing a report from the General Trias police, identified the fatalities as Loreto Angcanan Mascardo and Emilio Angcanan Mascardo, and the wounded as Jaymar Ignaco Cortez and Victor Mendoza Alcantara.

The Mascardos, Cortez and Alacantara were brought to the General Trias Medical Center and Doctors Hospital.

In an initial report, General Trias police said that the shootout that happened at 10:30 p.m. was triggered by an argument between the Mascardos and Cortez and Alcantara over the candidacies of the homeowners association elections at Sunnybrooke II Subdivision.

Police reported Cortez and Alcantara as suspects in the shootout while the Mascardos as victims.

The Mascardos died while being treated at the hospital. Cortez and Alcantara were reported in stable condition..

The incident was still under investigation as of Friday noon.

Police are gathering witnesses’ accounts and checking the closed-circuit television camera footage at the site.

Staff Sergeant Cristopher H. Dumlao, case investigator, reported that recovered from the scene were one .45-caliber Armscor pistol and at least 18 shells and three slugs fired from a .45 cal. pistol.

Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla Jr. announced the lifting of the liquor ban in the Cavite province on Friday morning with the implementation of the less restrictive extended GCQ starting June 1. (Anthony Giron)

