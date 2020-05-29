Elderly couple killed by own son

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man allegedly suffering from mental illness stabbed to death his elderly parents inside their house in Sitio Santonis, Barangay Taywanak Ilaya, Alfonso, Cavitem police reported Friday.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the fatalities as Rafaelito Salazar Credo, 66, a farmer, and his wife Flora Palmes Credo, 65.

The Credos were found dead with multiple stab wounds inside their house by neighbors last Thursday afternoon.

Recovered at the scene were a 12-inch kitchen knife and two cell phones.

Their son — Florito Palmes Credo, 35, single — was reportedly arrested by police in a hot pursuit operation also during the day.

Florito is the only son of the Credo couple. Police believed he has mental disorder.

The suspect confessed to the killings, police said.

Florito said that he stabbed his father and mother with the kitchen knife and left them in the house two days ago.

Taywanak Ilaya barangay (village) chairman Leonardo Diroy called up the police at 2 p.m. Thursday after neighbors found the couple’s bodies in the house.

Alfonso police officer Major Ernesto Caparas Jr. and his men responded to the scene.

Florito was arrested by the team in the ensuing operation.

The couple’s killings were still under investigation.

Master Sergeant Dante C. Baje, case investigator, reported that a charge of two counts of parricide will be filed against the suspect who was detained at the Alfonso municipal police jail. (Anthony Giron)

comments