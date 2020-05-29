Hog dealer yields P374,000 shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP BGEN OSCAR M FLORENDO — A hog dealer was arrested Thursday after he yielded P374,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation launched by police and anti-narcotics agents in Barangay Carmen East, Rosales, Pangasinan.

A report from the office of Police Regional Offcie 1 director Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin identified the suspect as Marvin Placido, alias Caro, 37, of Barangay Upig, San Ildefonso, Bucacan.

He was arrested by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) based in Pangasinan, the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company Tayug, and Rosales Police.

Confiscated from the suspect were 11 transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing 55 grams with an estimated value of P374,000; a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, cellphone, and a white L300 van (PN: CNJ 231), police said.

The suspect and the confiscated items were brought to PDEA Pangasinan office for proper disposition. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

comments