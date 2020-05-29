‘Santacruzan’ cast

UNIQUE PURPOSE: The May­time novena festival, Flores de Mayo, serves a unique purpose in the dreary lives of rural folk.

Farming families usually pray for rain on such occa­sions even as teenagers turn to the nightly prayer gathering as a time for bonding, if not courtship.

The procession usually takes place on the ninth night if one followed the 9-day prayer. Communities which opt for the longer celebration mount theirs on the last day of May, when well-dressed ladies and gentlemen of the town reen­act the characters behind the search for the holy cross of Christ as found by St. Helena.

THE CHARACTERS: The pro­cession is led by a cart carrying Methusela, an old character who tosses grains of sand in a pan, reminding people that everything will turn to dust.

Methusela is followed by Reyna Banderada, symboliz­ing the introduction of Chris­tianity to pagan land.

The pagans are represented by Aetas in what seems like a chronology of events in Philip­pine history.

The Aetas are followed by Reyna Mora, representing Islam, the dominant religion in the islands before Chris­tianization.

Following in quick suc­cession are Reyna Fe (faith), Reyna Esperanza (hope), and Reyna Caridad (charity).

Other characters: Reyna Abogada, wearing a gradu­ation gown; Reyna Senten­ciada, symbolizing innocent convicts; Reyna Justicia, sym­bol for justice; Reyna Judith carries the severed head of a man.

Other Reynas are called Reyna Sheba, Reyna Esther, and Veronica, the sweet one who wiped the face of Jesus.

Finally, the star of the cel­ebration is Reyna Elena, St. Helena.

Carrying a small wooden cross, she is escorted by her son, Constantine the Great.

