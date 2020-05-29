Traffic enforcer killed in Bulacan drug bust

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — A traffic enforcer allegedly involved illegal drugs trade was killed during a police buy-bust operation in San Jose del Monte City Thursday night.

Bulacan police director Colonel Lawrence B. Cajipe, identified the slain suspect as Rolando Ison Tigpos Jr., a traffic enforcer in San Jose del Monte City.

Based on the report of Lt. Col. Gil Domingo, San Jose del Monte City acting police chief, said the suspect fired shots at the lawmen after closing a drug deal with an undercover agent at about 7 p.m. at Blk 7, Gumaoc Central, San Jose del Monte City.

The cops retaliated which resulted in the suspect’s death.

Tigpos’ cohorts identified as Marilou Pulpeno Alday and John Carl Montemayor Doculan were arrested.

Police recovered from the slain suspect 13 pieces of small sachet of shabu, a .38-caliber revolver without serial number and trademark, and the buy-bust money. (Freddie C. Velez)

