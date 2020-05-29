Winning more hearts

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

AS it marks its 70th year, GMA Network continues to win the hearts of Filipinos with its commitment to genuine public service.

Note it is the largest TV network in the Philippines with a total of 52 stations reaching over 80 million viewers.

Since the start of the year, GMA further strengthened its nationwide urban TV viewership lead and is now consistently number one in terms of audience share.

GMA aims to serve more Filipinos with valuable news and information and viewing entertainment especially during these trying times with GMA Channel 7 and GMA News TV continuously keeping Filipinos updated with the latest news on “24 Oras,” “24 Oras Weekend,” “Unang Hirit,” “Dobol B sa News TV,” among others.

These newscasts, which continue to broadcast live following the special programming line-up in light of the quarantine implementations, not only inform, but also inspire and, most importantly, give hope amid the crisis that the world is currently facing.

Also enabling viewers to access local news from the regions are GMA Regional TV Balitang Amianan, GMA Regional TV Balitang Bis­dak, GMA Regional TV One Western Visayas, GMA Re­gional TV One Mindanao, GMA Regional TV Live!, and GMA Regional TV Weekend News.

Aside from TV, everyone can stay updated via GMA’s 24 radio stations all over the country.

Kapuso viewers abroad can likewise catch GMA via its international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV Interna­tional as well as GMA On Demand.

Lastly, netizens can also get the latest news and Kapuso content via www. gmanetwork.com, and GMA’s official social me­dia accounts.

