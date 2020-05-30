Allowances of athletes, coaches cut to 50 percent

BY REY C. LACHICA

Even the national athletes and coaches will have to make some drastic cost-cutting measures after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) sliced their monthly allowances to a half beginning next month.

In what could be the harshest decision he ever made since joining the government’s sports agency, Ramirez said a 50 percent reduction is needed to sustain the granting of their allowances until December.

“With much regret and after several discussions within the board and senior officers of the agency, a 50% reduction on allowances of athletes and coaches shall be effected starting June 1 (to be remitted July),” said Ramirez in a statement sent Friday night.

“This is a hard decision to make, but one that needed to be done so we can continue caring for our athletes longer,” he added.

Ramirez said the budget from National Sports Development Fund, from which these allowances are taken, has considerably diminished because of the health crisis brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramirez, however, assured the athletes and their coaches that once the budget of NSDF reaches a comfortable level again, allowances will be restored to the present rate.

The PSC had earlier discontinued contracts of sports coordinators, consultants, and JO staff last month to cut back on expenses and reserve the remaining resources to the allowances of the athletes and coaches.

This unpleasant news came two days after the Department of Finance approved on the recommendation of Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar Dulay to grand 20 percent discounts to all national athletes and coaches in the purchase of goods and services.

Like senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD), national athletes and coaches who have participated in international tournaments can enjoy discounts on transportation, hotels, restaurants, recreation centers, and purchases of medicines and sports equipment.

A fine of P200,000 will be imposed against the violator of the said incentive law apart from a jail term of up to six years.

For them to avail of the privilege, the PSC will issue the necessary identification card and booklets to qualified beneficiaries.

