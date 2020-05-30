Barbershops, salons gradually reopen starting June 7

Barbershops and salons will be allowed to gradually reopen at 30 percent operating capacity starting June 7 under the general community quarantine and 50 percent capacity under a modified GCQ but under strict compliance of enhanced health protocols to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said that the reconsideration by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for the earlier reopening of barbershops and salons was also in recognition of the need to start bringing back the jobs of the estimated 400,000 workers in the industry working in over 35,000 shops.

Lopez stressed that these establishment should follow first the minimum health protocol standards before reopening.

“There will be no need for accreditation to remove any bureaucracy in opening, but there will be operations audit to be done, and non-compliant shops will be closed down until they correct the deficiencies,” Lopez said, adding there is no need even for DTI permit to reopen.

The DTI has also released the guidelines to follow and implement in all barbershops and salons before they reopen.

They are required to post information at the entrance and other prominent or conspicuous areas about mandatory wearing of face masks at all times; social distancing protocols; regular sanitation schedule and procedures (a 10-minute interval for sanitation in between clients is required); availability of alternative methods of payment, if applicable; and availability of alternative methods of scheduling appointments such as online or text messaging system.

These establishments are also required to put in place foot baths with disinfectant, thermal scanners, alcohol that can be easily sprayed on the clients’ hands, and health checklist to be distributed to all customers.

Personal effects of clients, including bags, jackets, and gadgets, should be disinfected and deposited in secured sanitary plastic bags. Face shields will be distributed to clients if they availed of shampoo services.

Salon chairs must be at one meter apart on all sides with visible floor markings. Establishments must also have proper ventilation and personal effects of personnel should be placed in plastic bags stored in an area inaccessible to clients.

Face masks must be readily available for sale, or otherwise, to clients. Sanitation equipment and tools must be visible to clients while sterilization of workstation must be undertaken before and after each service.

Pieces of furniture that are made of porous materials must be covered in plastic for ease of sanitation. Establishments are ordered to strictly use disposable-only menus, reading materials, and magazines.

Personnel with COVID-19 symptoms or with exposure to COVID-19 patients shall not be allowed to work. They are also not allowed to wear pieces of jewelry and are required to observe personal hygiene, including clipped fingernails.

Employees must also wear personal protective equipment including, but not limited to face mask, face shield, eye glasses, gloves, and hair caps. They must also wear closed shoes and must observe proper disposal of single-use supplies such as cotton balls, popsicle sticks, and tissue.

Mandatory declaration of health and whereabouts prior to every duty in case contact tracing becomes necessary and frequent handwashing and sanitizing were also required

To avoid physical contact, personnel are provided with small trays for accepting cash payments. There must also be regular sanitation of high-contact areas and surfaces. (Bernie Magkilat)

CURFEW STAYS

Malacañang said curfew remains in effect as a measure against the spread of coronavirus disease in Metro Manila which is under general community quarantine tomorrow.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the curfews are implemented because of ordinances issued by local government units.

“Mayroon pa pong mga curfew, hindi pa rin po iyan tinatanggal. At ang mga curfews naman po ay sa pamamagitan naman po ng mga lokal na ordinansa,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

