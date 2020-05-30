No more cash aid this June

Malacañang said yesterday there will be no more cash assistance to be distributed for the month of June since the entire country is at least under the general community quarantine but assured that the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program will still be given.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement as the Philippines moves closer to the “new normal,” with 10 areas under the GCQ and the rest of the country under the modified GCQ from June 1 to June 15.

Roque said that since most Filipinos will now be able to return to work with the reopening of most industries under the new quarantine classification, the SAP will not be implemented anymore after the second tranche.

“Itong buwan ng Hunyo, dahil tayo ay nasa GCQ na, ay wala pong ayuda,” he said.

However, he said that those living in areas that may be subjected to the enhanced community quarantine may still receive the emergency subsidy from the government.

“Meron pa ring mga barangays, mga zona, mga building, mga subdivision na pwede pong ma-subject to ECQ pa rin sang-ayon sa mga order ng city mayors ng mga highly-urbanized cities,” Roque said.

“Meron din pong mga munisipyo at mga component city na puwedeng ilagay under ECQ sa order po ng gobernador. Sa parehong pagkakataon po, kailangan meron pag-sang-ayon ng local na IATF,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

