PNP sets new guidelines for training of new cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has come up with new sets of guidelines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it plans to resume the career training programs and recruitment of new cops starting June 1.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the “new normal” way of conducting training and in the recruitment process was based on the administrative and operational plans crafted to protect policemen from coronavirus infection while attempting to normalize the usual way of life for policemen while on duty.

Among strict guidelines to be observed, according to Banac, are social distancing and wearing of facemask, observance of minimum health standards by the PNP Health Service, prohibition on sharing and borrowing of personal belongings such as pens, phones, notebooks and laptops.

“Venues of training courses will be regularly inspected and disinfected to ensure that all facilities are safe against COVID-19,” said Banac.

He said medical clearance from the PNP Health Service is a minimum requisite for participation in any training program. The eligibility for training is also determined by the qualification of PNP personnel based on the Training Lineal List.

The same rules apply for police applicants, but Banac explained that the resumption of recruitment program only applies to PNP applicants who have pending medical, dental, neuro-psychiatric, and drug test examinations as part of the rigid screening process.

He said police applicants could see the specific details about the recruitment under www.pnprss.com and official Facebook page: PNP Recruitment and Selection Service – PNP RSS. (Aaron Recuenco)

