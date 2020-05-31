All about COVID-19

HOW did the COVID-19 pandemic change the lives of Filipinos and the rest of the world? What will life be a er the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ)?

This Sunday, join Atom Araullo as he presents a comprehensive look at COVID-19 in The Atom Araullo Specials’ “COVID-19: Nang Tumigil ang Mundo.”

As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise, people are anxious and worried.

Atom catches an image of dead bodies piling up along the hallway near the morgue of a hospital in Quezon City due to limited mortuary freezers.

In Baesa Crematorium, the supervisor tells Atom the difficulties they face in claiming and processing the bodies of those who died of the virus.

Meanwhile, get to know the various COVID-19 stories of Filipinos in different parts of the US, Europe, and the rest of Asia. They personally share their experience in dealing with the pandemic, with some having to battle the virus themselves.

The special documentary also features how some of the COVID-19 survivors and their loved ones went through probably one of the most trying times in their lives.

Follow the dedication of the frontliners who continue to be brave in their line of duty.

Atom also looks at how Filipinos affected by the ECQ manage to survive their everyday lives.

As the country continues to face COVID-19, what awaits the Filipino people in the coming weeks? How can the public prepare for what lies ahead?

Watch “COVID-19: Nang Tumigil ang Mundo” in “The Atom Araullo Specials” today, 3:30 pm on GMA 7.

