Be flexible

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE new normal calls for adherence to prescribed social distancing measures in order to avoid coronavirus infection. It is what replaces the expected, usual state during and after the COVID-19-pandemic. It “encourages one to deal with current situations rather than lamenting what could have been.”

Parts of the new normal are flexible work arrangements and flexible learning. Social distancing requires effort and getting used to, so a flexible attitude is also necessary, now more than ever. Men are social beings who are now encouraged and required to limit physical interaction as a way of avoiding COVID-19 infection. There are many disadvantages, but how can anyone resist? As Charles Glassman says, “There is only one way to survive and thrive when faced with circumstances out of our control and for which we are unprepared: ADAPT.” Now, more than ever, we understand the meaning of “adapt or perish.”

The following will help you adapt to the new normal with ease.

When you begin to complain, remember that governments around the world are enforcing restrictions to protect

humanity. Complying with rules may mean a certain level of inconvenience on your part, but it is also for you and your loved ones’ benefit. If you will keep in mind that the losses will be much greater and harder to bear without restrictions, you will find it easier to adjust.

Count your blessings. Is breathing a struggle? Are there unbearable pains? Do you have food on the table? Can you still talk to your loved ones? How’s your eyesight? What unexpected favors and blessings come your way? It’s easy to forget good things when there are inconveniences. Focus on what you have and be grateful.

Learn to accept the things you cannot control. Keep calm and manage your reaction. Change your view and adjust your behavior. They say it’s not the strongest tree in the forest that survives. It is the tree that bends and adapts. In this world where change is constant, flexibility is a great asset.

How flexible are you? How do you respond to the challenges of the times?

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference” (Reinhold Niebuhr).

comments